Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Tops $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00632608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00155603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00327863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00084647 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, DragonEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Coinone, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

