Strs Ohio Acquires 25,600 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of CAI International worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:CAI opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

