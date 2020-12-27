Strs Ohio Buys 9,800 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,661,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,901,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,507 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Steelcase by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCS. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

