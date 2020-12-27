Strs Ohio Has $660,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

NYSE ANF opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

