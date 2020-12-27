Strs Ohio Has $685,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 259.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 91,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,884.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

