Strs Ohio Makes New $729,000 Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

In related news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPYU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

