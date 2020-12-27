Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,017 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,434,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,860,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,612 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,510,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

UNVR opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

