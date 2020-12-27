Strs Ohio Sells 3,063 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Strs Ohio cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE CBRE opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

