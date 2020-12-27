Super Zero (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00043762 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001957 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020118 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004594 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

