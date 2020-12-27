Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Up 5%

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 21,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 173,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.