sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.73 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003656 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $25.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

