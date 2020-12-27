Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Down 0.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66. Approximately 579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

