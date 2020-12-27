Swipe (SXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28.64 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and $28.64 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00119332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00594296 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00145981 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00321494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00052978 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,366,934 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

