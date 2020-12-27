Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.45

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $7.27. Synalloy shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 25,323 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $64.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synalloy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.