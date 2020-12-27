Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

