SynLev (SYN) Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $911,469.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SynLev has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00632862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00185689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00325925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00084374 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.