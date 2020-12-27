Synthetix (SNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $216.89 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $877.40 million and approximately $216.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

