TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,977.98 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,724,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,901,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth $25,845,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 234.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

