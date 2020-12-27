Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. 37,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 646,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

