Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenable by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

