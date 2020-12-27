Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Up 2.3%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 1,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

