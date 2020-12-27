Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Tether has a market cap of $20.79 billion and approximately $97.52 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00625238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00323260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 21,283,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,820,866,934 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.