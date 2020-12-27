Tezos Price Reaches $2.04 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00007527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $223.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009404 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 754,919,211 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

