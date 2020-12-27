The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
