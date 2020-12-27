The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

