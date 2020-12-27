The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

GEO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 1,107,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.