The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $183.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.43.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

