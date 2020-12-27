The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $183.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.43.
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.