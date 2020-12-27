The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

