The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The New Home has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Home in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in The New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in The New Home by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The New Home by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

