The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $129.10

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and traded as low as $125.54. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) shares last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 1,128,339 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

