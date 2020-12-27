The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L)’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 67.25 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £396.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.79.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

