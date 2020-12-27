The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $615.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $565.79 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $365.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

SMG opened at $199.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.27. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

