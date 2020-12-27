thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TYEKF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TYEKF opened at $9.86 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

