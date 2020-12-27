Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $219.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.09 million and the highest is $242.46 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

