Total (NYSE:TOT) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head-To-Head Survey

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Total and Sasol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.58 $11.27 billion $4.38 9.92 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.51 -$5.87 billion $0.82 10.57

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Total is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -1.75% 7.12% 3.04% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Total and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 5 8 0 2.62 Sasol 1 3 1 0 2.00

Total presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Sasol has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Sasol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sasol is more favorable than Total.

Summary

Total beats Sasol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

