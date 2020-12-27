Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT remained flat at $$43.46 on Tuesday. 734,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,311. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

