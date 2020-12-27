Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002411 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020181 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004672 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

