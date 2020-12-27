TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.67.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

