Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 downgraded Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 369,282 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Transocean by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,349 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Transocean by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 290,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,656 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

