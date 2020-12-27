Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 292,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.