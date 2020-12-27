Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.94). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($5.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

A number of research firms have commented on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

