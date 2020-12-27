TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.71. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,578,213.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TTEC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

