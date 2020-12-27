Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

