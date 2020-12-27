UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $737.87

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $737.87 and traded as high as $809.00. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) shares last traded at $795.00, with a volume of 126,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 767.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) Company Profile (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

