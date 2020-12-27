Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $32.65 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $32.65 million and $2.18 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00012051 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, Livecoin and IDAX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDAX, CoinExchange, Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

