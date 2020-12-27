USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $15.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00042509 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004523 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,007 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.