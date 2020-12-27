USDX (USDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

