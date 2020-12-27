Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.90

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.90 and traded as low as $60.58. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 3,636,193 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLU)
Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.
