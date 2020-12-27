ValuEngine Downgrades ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) to Sell

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ENGlobal stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

