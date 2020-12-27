Venus Price Hits $3.51 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00012796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,394.60 or 1.00002987 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00050927 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.