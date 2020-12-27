VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit